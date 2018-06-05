MP joins mental health groups to mark Volunteer Week 2018

Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows celebrated Volunteer Week 2018 with local charities Chris’s House and Families and Friends Against Murder and Suicide (FAMS).

Chris’s House offers refuge to those suffering with suicidal or intrusive thoughts and their families.

Marion Fellows MP with Anne Rowan of Chris's House

FAMS provides similar support including one to one and group counselling, telephone support, Befriender peer support, advocacy and practical advice.

Mrs Fellows thanked both groups of volunteers for their contributions to the local community and families affected by loss and grief and discussed local initiatives.

She said: “I want to provide my thanks to all the local volunteer groups. They work extremely hard to serve our community.

“I believe groups such as Chris’s House and FAMS who provide support around mental health and dealing with grief deserve particular recognition this year.

“I urge anyone who is affected by mental health or loss to get in touch with either charity and to also seek the help of other volunteer groups for whatever support they need.

“During times of austerity when some public services are stretched, volunteers often fill the gap and do so without reward or recognition.

“It is up to everyone in the community to show their support by volunteering if they can or simply offering local groups a ‘thank you’.”