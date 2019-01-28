Motherwell lunch club will continue after council helps it cope with new food regulations

The Isa Money Lunch Club in Motherwell is continuing to deliver nutritious meals to the elderly and helping tackle loneliness.

The club had been due to change due to food regulations, but North Lanarkshire Council has set up a new system that will allow food to be prepared at St Brendan’s Primary School.

Councillor Agnes Magowan is grateful to the council’s Anne Hanlon, David Campbell and Peter McNally, who also assisted with grant forms for a variety of activities.

The club runs from Monday to Friday, serving from 11.30am-noon, and charges £4 for a three-course meal, 50 pence of which goes to the activity fund.

Everyone is welcome.