More than 9000 Lanarkshire families benefit from Baby Box

New figures released by NHS Lanarkshire show over 9000 families in the county have benefitted from the Scottish Government’s Baby Box scheme.

The box contains a selection of clothes and every day essentials such as: a bath towel, travel changing mat, muslin cloth squares, bib, digital thermometer and books.

Across the country, over 80,000 Baby Boxes have been delivered since April 2017.

The box was resigned in time for Mother’s Day by Scottish school children featuring iconic landmarks as well as a space for newborns’ hand and footprints.

The boxes will also encourage families to become more environmentally friendly as it includes a voucher for a reusable cloth nappy and liners.