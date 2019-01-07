Miracle Foundation hosts annual party for bereaved children

The Miracle Foundation held its annual Christmas party for bereaved children at Chris’s House in Belhaven Road, Wishaw.

The organisation supports children and adolescents through their loss by using therapeutic play and counselling to a safe haven and a place for them to be able to cope with their grief.

It would like to thank Ann Rowan for offering her venue for the party, everyone who donated towards making this event great for the kids and the Nicola Boyd School of Dance for providing entertainment.

The Miracle Foundation’s has recently moved into a new office and is now based at 28 Muir Street in Motherwell.

Featuring three bereavement support rooms the new premises mean the charity is now able to help more families through their loss.

For more information visit www.themiraclefoundation.org.uk or call 01698 760479/07841022576.