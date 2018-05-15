Jan is going the extra miles for kids’ charity

A Motherwell man is aiming to walk the entire length of Britain as he attempts to raise £10,000 for charity.

Jan Vesely, who is originally from the Czech Republic, will set off from Duncansby Head Lighthouse, the most northeasterly part of the mainland, on June 1 and will walk 805 miles in 45 days, finishing at Lizard Point in Cornwall, the most southernly point.

Jan, who has lived in Motherwell for four years, will be rejecting all creature comforts for the duration of his journey by sleeping in a tent every night.

Half of the money he raised will go to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, with the rest going towards what Jan hopes will be an even bigger fundraising expedition when he walks through Europe.

Jan said: “I am wanting to do this to help children that need some help and to bring peace to the world.

“I will be very greatfull if everyone could donate a couple of pound as it all adds up. and if I can ask everyone to share this with their friends and family.”

To support Jan and follow his progress click here