It’s east meets west as the NHS turns 70

BMX Bandits will be joined by a host of top Indian acts at a charity concert to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS at Motherwell Concert Hall.

The fundraising evening on Friday, June 1, has been organised by Dr Raj Padmanabhan, a consultant anaesthetist at University Hospital Wishaw.

Dr Raj said: “East will meet west as professional performers and amateur artists, from India and the UK, come together in what will be an entertaining evening of musical diversity.

“To my knowledge, never before has such a varied combination featured in the west of Scotland; it is a special event to mark a very special occasion.

“We have received terrific sponsorship from local businesses to help fund the event. It would be great to have a really good turn out to raise as much money as possible. Any profit from the ticket sales will go to NHS Lanarkshire’s women and children’s services.”

BMX Bandits songwriter and lead vocalist Duglas T Stewart from Bellshill credits the NHS with ensuring he is still here today.

He said: “I am one of many who wouldn’t still be on this planet if it wasn’t for the NHS saving my life.

“They’ve also saved the lives of many people that I love and care for and admire.

“If the UK has a true national treasure that should be protected from those who wish to diminish or destroy it is the NHS.”

Performers from India include Dr Jyotsna Srikanth, the most sought after South Indian Carnatic violinist in Europe, who has events and venues such as the BBC Proms, Royal Albert Hall, South Bank Centre, Barbican and The Music Academy - Chennai.

Other Indian performers on the bill are; Diptesh Bhattacharya, a well-known name in Indian classical music; Matyas, who has worked with renowned world-jazz-project Pulsar Trio; and playback singer G Venugopal.

Talented amateur artists include the award winning symphonic Glasgow Wind Band, doctors who are trained in Indian classical dancing and Muirhouse Primary School Choir.

The show starts at 7.15pm and tickets costing £10 by calling 01698 403120 or visiting www.culturenl.co.uk.