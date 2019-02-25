Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Abbie

Hundreds of mourners gathered for the funeral of Abbie McLaren in Motherwell on Saturday.

The 12-year-old Dalziel High pupil’s family were joined by friends and classmates for a purple-themed funeral at Crosshill Parish Church in Motherwell where a touching farewell service was held for the youngster.

The emotional service included poems about butterflies and some of Abbie’s favourite songs, including Pink’s version of A Million Dreams from the musical The Greatest Showman.

Mourners watched a slideshow with photographs of Abbie’s life, featuring selfies, precious moments with loved ones and adventures with pals.

Speaking on behalf of Abbie’s sister Skye, her cousin Amber White then paid an emotional tribute.

She said: “Abbie was not only my sister, she was my best friend.

“She would always manage to put a smile on my face. She was intelligent, funny, beautiful and the kindest person I knew.

“She was also so pure and innocent - not a single bad bone in her body. She didn’t deserve this, especially not her.

“She wanted to be an actress or whatever. She could never make her mind up.

“She was kind of a weirdo but that’s the person she was. She was my weirdo of a sister and I will love her forever and always.

“She may be gone but she will never be forgotten.”

Abbie, who previously attended Glencairn Primary, was known for her volunteer work, participation in school sports, plays and the pupil council.

The Rev Gavin Black, who led the service, said: “She was a friend to many children at school - a super role model - and her peers and her buddies loved her.

“We will all remember Abbie for the beautiful and kind girl that she was.

“And, of course, her family are in everyone’s thoughts.

“Abbie was star that will continue to shine brightly in everyone’s life for the amazing person she was and is.

“Although her life was short, the love that she shared with others was outstanding.”

The service concluded with Hallelujah by Pentatonix.

Abbie’s coffin was taken for a private burial service at Airbles Cemetery and the funeral tea was held at the United Services Club.

Mourners, who had been asked to wear her favourite colour purple were encouraged to make donations to the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.