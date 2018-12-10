Health Minister confirms scope of Monklands Hospital review

An independent review into the process taken by NHS Lanarkshire to consider the replacement of Monklands Hospital will report back to ministers by the end of February.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman confirmed the scope of the review, which she announced last month, to the Scottish Parliament.

The review will provide an independent assessment of the process followed by NHS Lanarkshire. It will assess the quality of the options appraisal and the wider consultation undertaken by the board.

The review team will be chaired jointly by Professors Emma McIntosh and Olivia Wu, both health economists from the University of Glasgow.

Dr Andrew Walker, also a health economist, will provide additional input and advice, Dr Mike Higgins from the Golden Jubilee Foundation will provide clinical advice and planning input.

Analysis will be provided by John McNairney, the Scottish Government’s Chief Planner.

The team can commission additional expert advice on an ad-hoc basis.

By the end of February a final report will be submitted to the Health Secretary, setting out actions for NHS Lanarkshire to take in order to progress plans for the redevelopment of the hospital.

Ms Freeman said: “The Scottish Government supports a replacement of University Hospital Monklands that will provide excellent health facilities and specialist services for everyone who lives in the catchment area.

“However, there were concerns raised about the process being taken by the board and whether it had been consistent with best practice and meaningfully taken on board the views of all the relevant stakeholders.

“An independent review is the best way to assess the robustness of the process so that everyone can have full confidence in it.

“I have announced the terms and membership of that review, and I look forward to receiving its findings.”