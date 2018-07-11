Go Live! in the Park as Euros hit Glasgow

Eight days of free family fun are coming to Strathclyde Park in August, as part of the European Championships Glasgow 2018.

Go Live! In the Park will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the circus in Scotland with jugglers, clowns, circus skills workshops and Scotland’s largest flying trapeze!

The fun days are on August 2-5 and 9-12, each of the days of the rowing and triathlon competitions. All the entertainment will be located at the Clyde Park area, beside the Airbles Road entrance to the park.

Roving performers will entertain the crowds along with live music, drama, visual art and comedy performances from artists from North Lanarkshire and beyond, including OceanAllOver, Feis Phaslaig and Mischief la bas.

As well as all the circus activities, visitors can try out lots of sports like tri-golf, a triathlon challenge, sumo suits, soft play as well as face painting.

North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones said: “Strathclyde Park is the place to be for great family days out over the eight days in August.

“We’re bringing the fun of the circus to Motherwell, with the chance to experience Scotland’s largest flying trapeze, standing at an amazing 10 metres high, and learn new skills like juggling, hula hoop, parkour and tightwire.

“So put the dates in your diary and come along to Strathclyde Park for a unique, fun-packed day out.”

Strathclyde Park is a Proud Host Venue for the rowing and triathlon competitions over seven days at the European Championships. Tickets are available for these sports at www.glasgow2018.com/tickets.

On Sunday, August 12, a brand new triathlon event – TRI in the Park - will take place to introduce people to the sport. There will be races for adults, families and children. For more information, go to www.triathlonscotland.org/tri-in-the-park.

Go Live! In the Park takes place from 10am-4pm on August 2-5 then 12.30-4pm on August 9, 3-7pm on August 10, 10am-5pm on August 11 and 10am-3pm on August 12.