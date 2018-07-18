Free Merry Street fun ahead of Glasgow ’18

Two free events will take place in the pedestrianised area of Merry Street in Motherwell in the lead up to the European Championships coming to Glasgow.

Organised by Town Centre Activites and supported by Aldi, from noon-3pm tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday, July 27, there will be inflatables, face-painting, sporting activities, competitions, and celebrities.

Stephen Purdon, better known as Shellsuit Bob in River City, will join in the fun tomorrow and Gavin Mitchell, aka Boaby the Barman in Still Game, will be present next week.

All the triathlon and rowing events during Glasgow 2018 are hosted at Strathclyde Park from August 2-5 and August 9-12.