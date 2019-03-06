First twins born at Bellshill Maternity are turning 80

The first set of twins born at Bellshill County Maternity Hospital celebrate their 80th birthday tomorrow (Thursday).

Charles and Mary Gibbon, of Adamson Street in Mossend, welcomed Mary and Winifred into the world on March 7, 1939.

The family moved to Stockton when the girls were toddlers as Charles, an electric winch driver and rigger, was offered work in the Teeside shipyards.

Both Mary and Winifred started their working lives in a telephone exchange, before the former became a hairdresser and the latter was employed in a sewing factory.

Mary married Alf and Winifred married Brian, with both couples having two children – Mary now has five grandchildren, while Winifred has four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

They still have family in the Bellshill area who they have visited over the years and despite their time in England have never forgotten their Scottish roots and insist on celebrating Burns’ night every year.

The sisters, who are as close as ever, will celebrate their birthday with a holiday at Centre Parcs with 25 members of their families