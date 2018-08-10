First public meeting to discuss hospital plans

The first in a series of public meetings on the proposed replacement or refurbishment of University Hospital Monklands will take place on Monday, August 20, in Gartcosh Social Club.

The meetings will feature a presentation outlining the clinical case for change, the challenges of building on the existing site compared to a new site and why Gartcosh has emerged from option appraisal as the highest scoring option.

Following the presentation the audience will take part in facilitated group discussions to share their views on the proposal and discuss what else the NHS Lanarkshire Board should consider before making its decision on a preferred option at its meeting in November.

After the discussion groups, there will then be a chance to put questions to members of the project team.

The meeting starts at 6.30pm and will finish at 8.30pm.

For more information on the meetings and the consultation visit www.monklands.scot.nhs.uk.

If you would like to submit a question to be raised at the meeting email monklands.consultation@lanarkshire.scot.nhs.uk.

The following public meetings will be held during the consultation period which ends on October 15, all staring at 6.30pm: August 22 – Ballerup Hall, East Kilbride; August 27 - Cambuslang Institute; August 29 – New Town Hall, Cumbernauld; September 4 – “101 Park Street”, Coatbridge; September 6 - Sir Matt Busby Sports Complex, Bellshill; September 11 - Lifestyles Carluke; September 13 – Airdrie Town Hall; September 19 – University Hospital Wishaw; September 25 - South Lanarkshire Council headquarters, Hamilton.