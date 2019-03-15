Find out about help available for veterans

Help for Heroes is inviting injured and sick veterans and local forces charities to a community event in Motherwell to find out what support is on offer.

Staff from the charity’s Fellowship, Psychological and Sports Recovery teams will be at King’s Church on Thursday, March 28, to explain how Scottish veterans can access and receive help.

Veterans will also be in attendance, sharing personal stories about how their quality of life has improved since becoming involved with Help for Heroes.

The Help for Heroes team will also meet with military charities including the Armed Services Advice Project, Glasgow’s Helping Heroes, Military Solicitors, Stand Easy, Treeline, Walking with the Wounded and Edinburgh Napier University to share information and signpost veterans to the organisation best able to help them.

Organisations are invited from 10.30am-3pm and veterans invited to join from 1pm onwards.

Refreshments will be provided on arrival, tables are available for anyone wanting a stand and organisations are also welcome to invite their own beneficiaries along.

Gerry McGregor runs Help for Heroes fellowship groups – Band of Brothers for those who have served in the forces and Band of Sisters for family members/carers – in Scotland.

She said: ““The Band of Brothers and Band of Sisters are a free service for anyone who has been wounded, injured, or has illness attributable to their service, and their families.

“We have regular get-togethers throughout Scotland which are a great way to make new friends, catch up with old ones and give each other mutual support.

“The community event at King’s Church is a chance for local organisations in the Motherwell area and beyond to find out more about what we do and how we can support veterans they are working with and reach out to others who haven’t yet sought help.”

Any organisations or veterans who would like to come along should email gerry.mcgregor@helpforheroes.org.uk.

To support Help for Heroes visit www.helpforheroes.org.uk/give-support/donate-now.