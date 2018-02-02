Family of tragic Aimee criticise Cypriot care

A former Newarthill family plan to take legal action against a Cypriot medical facility following the death of 18-year-old Aimee Sweeney.

Aimee, who suffered from severe asthma, started experiencing breathing problems outside her home in Peyia on Tuesday.

Her dad Mark took her a local medical facility before she was transferred by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Mr Sweeney said: “She was walking our dog when I heard her shouting ‘I can’t breathe’, I ran out and grabbed her and took her to the medical centre.”

The former Brannock High pupil moved to Cyprus with her father Mark, mother Amanda, and siblings Jack, Leia and Lucas in 2016.

She had been training to join her dad’s roofing business when she died

State pathologist Eleni Antoniou carried out a post mortem on Wednesday morning and ruled Aimee’s death was as a result of asphyxiation.

However, the results of histological and toxicological examinations to determine why she suffocated have still to be released.

According to the Cypriot media Aimee was rushed first to a Peyia ambulance station where doctors found she had a low pulse and difficulty breathing.

When her health didn’t improve after she was given medication she was taken to the emergency department at Paphos General, but it was too late and she was pronounced dead by doctors there.

However, Aimee’s family claim the medical facility failed to provide proper treatment.

Mr Sweeney said: “I’m very angry, this could have been stopped. She could have been helped.”

Aimee’s uncle Jamie McPherson added: “The Cypriot health services failed to save her by delaying emergency procedures.

“Quite simply they never did enough for our Aimee and they are trying to cover their own back sides.

“She was so young, beautiful, loyal, loving and kind hearted and we are all so heart broken.”

The hashtag #justiceforaimee has been trending on Facebook.