Event wants to remove stigma of mental health

Over 125 individuals, community groups and organisations came together at the Mental Health Recovery Lanarkshire event.

This gathering explored how to make Lanarkshire a place where mental wellbeing thrives and stigma and discrimination towards people with mental ill-health no longer exists.

The celebratory event took place at The Alona Hotel in Strathclyde Park and was organised by members and supporters of Lanarkshire Recovery Network, Stigma Free Lanarkshire with support from national organisations the Scottish Recovery Network and See Me.

A day of conversations and connecting provided people with the opportunity to learn about work happening across Lanarkshire to promote and support good mental health and how to get involved.

It also provided the chance for people to share their own experiences of what keeps them mentally well, learn from each other and celebrate recovery.

The programme also featured local speakers, a range of Recovery in Action films from local organisations, a mindfulness session, wellbeing walk and entertainment.

Liam Rankin (50), a See Me Community Champion, said: “Speaking about mental health made a massive difference to me, especially as I was told not to speak for so long and that made me feel embarrassed.

“The more you speak the more you realise that there are people out there with the same sort of experiences as you.

“You are not alone and there are people out there to talk to.

“If I can tell someone this, tell them what I’m going through and not receive judgement, it makes a huge difference.

Now I want to deal with this in a positive way, by talking and helping other people to understand.”