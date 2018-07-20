Emma will test her limits on the Great Wall

A Motherwell woman will test her limits with a five-day trek along the Great Wall of China in aid of MND Scotland.

Emma Hopkinson,a student nurse at UWS in Hamilton, works part-time as a support worker for SOL (Support for Ordinary Living) and was inspired to take on the challenge by one of her clients.

She said: “I have worked at SOL for the past year supporting individuals with a learning and/or physical disability, in the comfort of their own home.

“One gentleman I support has been living with MND for the past five years, myself and his two other support workers do our best to provide the care he requires on a daily basis.

“I decided to do the trek on his behalf as I want to raise awareness of MND, and also raise money that can help provide other individuals with the care they require, as well as fund research to find a cure.

“He has also inspired me to take my studies further in the future to become an MND nurse myself one day.”

Emma will embark on her adventure on September 14.

She said: “I previously did the zip slide across the River Clyde and was thinking about a bungee jump, but the gentleman I support suggested doing something bigger, like the China trek.

“I have started doing some light training as I had a foot injury a few weeks ago and am waiting for it to fully heal.

Once it has, I’m looking forward to doing a few munros with my mum; she is an expert and has climbed 108.

“I have raised a small amount so far but I am in the process of planning a charity night that I hope my family, lots of friends and colleagues will attend.

“I’m looking forward to the experiences the next year will bring, raising funds and awareness, meeting new people and hosting charity events. I am a bit worried about doing it on my own, but can’t wait for the challenge.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/emma-hopkinson2.