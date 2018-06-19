Ecumenical service in aid of cancer charities

The Knights of St Columba Council 246 (Carfin) organised this year’s Pause for Hope ecumenical prayer service at St Bernadette’s Church, Motherwell.

Parish priest Father William Damah offered to allow the Council to hold the event at his church, with North Motherwell Parish Church minister the Rev Derek Pope agreeing to take part in the service.

This service was held Motherwell Cathedral last year and it is planned to move it around the parishes in the Council 246’s area.

The service was attended by 100 people, with Bro Joe McHenry stepping in to play the organ and Nan Reilly from Sacred Heart in Bellshill singing the “Ave Marie” solo.

Council 236 Knights taking part in the service included membership officer Bro Gerry Donnelly and spirituality and welfare officer Bro John Lennon, who related his 10 years struggle with cancer in the Reflection.

Taking part were Knights from other Councils in Lanarkshire Province including Grand Knight Des Hammil of Coatbridge Council.

Donations of £331 which will be donated to Pause for Hope (Liverpool) and Beatson Cancer Charity (Glasgow).