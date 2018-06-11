Donation will make dreams come true

A Bellshill family has raised thousands of pounds for the Les Hoey DreamMaker Foundation.

Fourteen-year-old Jamesy Laird was joined by his family Heather and Deke Johnston as they took part in the Glasgow Kiltwalk back in April raising £5125.

Heather and Deke both work at Morrison’s in Bellshill and the firm match funded their donation and added another £2000.

James suffers from Lesch Nyhan syndrome , a condition similar to cerebral palsy but more severe, and requires round the clock care, but attends school and is a big Rangers fan.

Les was in Bellshill at the weekend to collect a cheque for £2000 from Jamesy, Heather and Deke.

He said: “This is a fantastic amount to raise for our small charity. Jamesy is an inspiration and attends as many events as possible to lend his support.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys star Gary Hollywood hosts the fourth annual DreamMaker Ball at the Crowne Plaza in Glasgow on October 6, which features a performance from boy band 5ive – for more information visit www.leshoeymbedreammakerfoundation.org.