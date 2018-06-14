Dementia resource centre refurbished

Alzheimer Scotland has officially opened the refurbished Lanarkshire Dementia Resource Centre in Motherwell.

The Dalziel Street centre aims to provide a stimulating and sociable environment for people living with dementia and their families to access information, advice and support.

Plans are underway to provide a regular Dementia Café, as well as a variety of community activities including singing classes, craft making, walking and language workshops.

The opening celebrations were led by North Lanarkshire provost Jean Jones, along with Alzheimer Scotland chief executive Henry Simmons, convenor David Clements as well as staff, volunteers and local supporters.

Mr Simmons said: “We believe that nobody should have to face dementia alone and that anyone living with the illness should be able to find help quickly and easily.

“The opening of our refurbished resource centre in Motherwell represents a new chapter in our support for people living with dementia and their families locally.”

Provost Jones added: “Dementia is a life-changing condition and can be very difficult to take in and adapt to for the person experiencing the symptoms, as well as their families and friends.

“This new facility will provide people with the help and support to adjust and cope with their new challenges, as well as helping them feel included in their community, so they can continue to live a full, rewarding life.”

There are around 90,000 people living with dementia in Scotland, among them is Harry Tyrie (64) from Motherwell.

He said: “The resource centre has been very useful by helping me to get out and about, linking me in with interest and support groups, as well as giving me the chance to meet new people.

“I’d encourage anyone to come along to the new resource centre, as not only does it look great but there’s going to be something which will interest you.”

For more information about living with dementia or to volunteer for Alzheimer Scotland call 01698 275300.