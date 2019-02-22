Defibrillator unveiled in memory of Mark

A new public access defibrillator has been unveiled outside Bellshill and Mossend YMCA in Main Street, in memory of a local student.

Heather Liengie from Mossend fundraised for the defibrillator which she has dedicated to her son Mark who died suddenly from cardiac arrest in 2001.

Mark Liengie working on one of his creations

The talented special effects artist who was a former Cardinal Newman pupil, passed away aged just 20.

Mark, who studied Mechatronics at James Watt College, was aiming to work in the film industry and his incredible creations had already attracted attention from the likes of STV.

His talents were also recognised in the music industry when he worked on a music video for indie band The Charlatans.

Gran-of-two Heather, who is also mum to Matt (34), said: “Mark’s passion was art and sculpting. He was highly praised by his lecturers and teachers at Cardinal Newman. He received his qualification in Mechatronics which would have helped him work in the film industry and follow his life long dream.”

Heather, whose husband Joe passed away last summer after a period of ill health, added: “I thought the YMCA would be the ideal place for the defibrillator as it has many people from young to old attend there or pass by every day. Joe was so proud of Mark and I am sure he would be delighted this defibrillator is in place in our son’s memory.

“I would like to say thank you to Alba Care Defibrillators, Bathgate, and Mr L McCann Electricals. I hope this device will play a important part to help someone in an emergency.”

A defibrillator is a device that gives a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone whose heart has stopped beating which is also known as cardiac arrest.

The high energy shock is called defibrillation, and it’s an essential part in trying to save the life of someone who’s in cardiac arrest.

David McColgan, senior policy and public affairs manager for BHF Scotland, said: “A cardiac arrest is the ultimate medical emergency and every minute without CPR reduces a person’s chance of survival. Alongside administering CPR, the early use of a defibrillator is a key link in the chain of survival.

“When someone has a cardiac arrest every second counts and evidence shows that an individual is considerably more likely to survive discharge from hospital if shocked by a bystander, rather than having to wait for an ambulance. CPR and defibrillators really can mean the difference between life and death.”