Death rate down at NHS Lanarkshire hospitals

All three NHS Lanarkshire acute hospitals are in the top seven performing hospitals in Scotland for reduction in hospital standardised mortality ratios (HSMR).

The recently published figures show that University Hospital Wishaw is the most improved hospital in Scotland with a 25.8 per cent reduction in deaths.

Dr Jane Burns, NHS Lanarkshire acute divisional medical director, said: “I am extremely pleased with the recently published figures. Our clinical and managerial staff work hard to provide the best quality service to our patients and these figures show that they are doing an excellent job.

“I hope they offer added reassurance to our patients and the communities we serve about the safety and quality of care provided in our hospitals.”

University Hospital Monklands managed 18 per cent and University Hospital Hairmyres had a 14.9 per cent reduction.

Mr Hakim BenYounes, chief of medical services at Wishaw, said: “All of our staff should be very proud of their efforts to reduce mortality and enhance patient safety. It’s animpressive reduction with regards to HSMR.”