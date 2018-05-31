County women vie for title of Miss Scotland

Bellshill and Bothwell will both be represented at this year’s Miss Scotland final which takes place in Glasgow next month.

Jordan McGill from Bellshill, and Claudia Todd from Bothwell, are looking to lift the crown on June 15 at the Corinthian.

Legal services student Jordan (19), who is originally from Carfin, is raising money for the Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for young cancer patients.

She said: “This is the first time I’ve ever done anything like th. I’ve no modelling or acting experience, but I wanted to show that there is more to Miss Scotland than just looks.

“That is why I choose Little Princess Trust as my charity because it is an amazing and heartwarming cause, which I feel reflects on the competition and ‘beauty with a purpose’.

“Losing your hair is something which could destroy your confidence, and I thought about how this loss of confidence could affect people and how they may not feel able to enter a competition like Miss Scotland.

“Inner beauty will always shine through, but every one deserves to feel beautiful on the outside just as they are inside and I feel amazing about the fact my fundraising can help achieve this.”

Jordan has already raised more than £3000 through a sponsored skydive and is hosting a ‘tea and tiara party’ this weekend.

Claudia (22) was rushed to University Hospital Wishaw on Hogmanay after a major kidney infection led to her being diagnosed with sepsis.

She said: “Just after Christmas I started to feel very weak, disorientated and overall very drained, I felt so helpless and I was worried that I might die.

“However, my family and my friends helped me fight through and with a great medical team I got better slowly and recovered.”

Now Claudia is trying to help others affected by the disease and is raising money for the UK Sepsis Trust.

She said: “Being a finalist has allowed me to share my story and I believe as Miss Scotland you need to be a role model and a fighter.

“With that I want to give something back to the charity and really raise as much awareness and money as possible. The charity really does mean so much to me and my family, helping others fight what I went through just feels amazing.”

Claudia has raised over £8000 through hosting a ‘Thistle and Fizz Ladies Lunch’ and climbing Ben Nevis.