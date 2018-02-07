Contact centre CGHC donation

Contact centre management specialist Ascensos has donated £17,500 to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Each member of the 1000 strong team, across its sites in Motherwell and Clydebank, played a part in raising money for the charity last year.

The team beat its £10,000 target by holding regular events including fun Fridays, a pay day lottery and seasonal activities such as Hallowe’en dress-up events, an Easter hamper raffle and Christmas parties.

Teams from Ascensos entered a 26-mile kilt walk from Glasgow to Loch Lomond, the Great Scottish Run and the Loch Ness Marathon, while Clydebank workers beat their Motherwell counterparts in a football match.

One employee raised over £1000 undertaking a zip slide from the Titan Crane, and another over £300 by shaving off his six-month-old beard.

After a recent tour of the hospital, Ascensos confirmed GCHC as its charity partner for 2018.

CEO John Devlin said: “We have a truly dedicated team at Ascensos who are passionate about supporting organisations that make a real difference to people’s lives.

“It was an honour to present this cheque to Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity on behalf of the team and I am excited to announce that we will continue to partner with the charity this year.”

Kirsten Sinclair, director of fundraising at GCHC, added: “We are incredibly grateful to Ascensos for their support throughout 2017 and delighted they have chosen to support us again in 2018.”