Chris’s House is first to benefit from fund

A Wishaw charity has become the first organisation to benefit from Barratt Homes’ new community fund.

Chris’s House, which was established in memory of Chris Hands who took his own life in 2011, has received £1000 from the housebuilder.

His mum Anne Rowan began to cope with the loss of her son by focusing her grief on creating a ‘Centre for Help, Response and Intervention Surrounding Suicide’.

Chris’s House is the first 24-hour, non-medical crisis centre in Scotland offering integrated support.

Anne said: “Receiving this donation is so generous. Without funding and support from the local community we wouldn’t be able to keep the service going.

“Chris’s House helps so many people in the Wishaw and surrounding area, as well as further afield – we have had people from all over Scotland and even England travel to use the service.

“Chris’s House encourages people to open up and speak about any challenges or worries they are having. Everyone at Chris’s House would like to thank Barratt Homes for thinking about us and donating so generously.”

The Barratt Homes Community Fund will donate £1000 each month to a charity or organisation in the west of Scotland.

David Scott, managing director of Barratt Developments West Scotland said: “Chris’s House is a well-deserving recipient of our new community fund donation.

“The charity means a lot to the people who work for Barratt West Scotland and that is why it was selected as the first charity to receive a donation.

“In the construction sector, we are acutely aware of the importance of opening up about mental health and having a network of support that people can turn to and Chris’s House is that place of solace for lots of people.

“We are committed to supporting the established communities in which we are building and through this fund we hope the people of the West of Scotland feel that Barratt Homes is a committed and valued part of their community.”