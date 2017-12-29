Children’s ward Xmas treat

A Santa bike ride helped to treat the children staying at Wishaw General Hospital over Christmas.

Tom McNally and Trieda Hill of Route 66 Rider Training, photographer David Kerr and Colin Jamieson from The Inn at Chapelton organised the endeavour which saw them journey from Motherwell to Strathaven.

They rode from Route 66 through Hamilton to The Inn collecting donations along the way in the form of cash and Argos vouchers.

They then visited the hospital with Santa and his elves where they were met by senior charge nurse Pamela Buddy who escorted them to the children’s ward.

A total of £260 was raised which was used to buy some new X-Box games and toys for the ward.

David said: “The families were so grateful and the kids loved it, but we were just happy to be able to do it for the children at this time of year.”