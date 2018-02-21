Carers centre is top quality

A carers centre, one of only two such organisations in Scotland, has been awarded the prestigious quality assurance award.

The centre, which provides support to carers across North Lanarkshire, had held a Level One award for six years but have now achieved the top accolade of a Level Two.

Lanarkshire Carers Centre works to develop and deliver services that make a positive difference to the lives of carers in Lanarkshire. They strive to ensure that carers in Lanarkshire are well informed, involved, supported and empowered.

The Practical Quality Assurance System for Small Organisations (PQASSO) Level Two focuses on putting the needs of carers first.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “The award helps us improve the quality, type and range of carer information, advice and support we provide. We are committed to providing high quality of service to carers and PQASSO confirms that we are getting this right as an organisation.”

Lanarkshire Carers Centre provides services in townd and villages across Lanarkshire, the purpose of which is to improve the health and wellbeing of carers and enable them to keep caring whilst enjoying a life of their own at the same time.

More information can be found on their website at: www.lanarkshirecarerscentre.org.uk or by contacting them at their Hamilton office on: 01698 428090 or Airdrie on: 01236 755550, or you can follow them via their social media pages on Facebook and Twitter.