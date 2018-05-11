Bikers saddle up in memory of Aimee

A motorcycle run from Lanarkshire to the top of Scotland took place in memory of tragic Newarthill teenager Aimee Sweeney.

Aimee died in January after suffering breathing difficulties while walking her dog outside her home in Cyprus.

The 18-year-old moved to the Mediterranean with her father Mark, mother Amanda, and three siblings in 2016.

The family have now returned to Scotland and her uncle Jamie McPherson, along with some friends decided to dedicate a motorcycle run across the top of Scotland to Aimee’s memory.

Setting off from Shotts they travelled to Inverness and then up the eastern edge of the Highlands to John o’Groats before heading down the western edge on the return journey – in all a distance of 780 miles.

Jamie said: “Aimee’s mum and dad have been through the most terrible time having to pack up their home and bring their daughter home to rest and set up family life back in Scotland without their beautiful daughter.

“We wanted to raise some funds for Amanda and Mark as they have not only lost their daughter, they’ve lost a family home, car, pets and most importantly their livelihood.”