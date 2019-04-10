Bellshill hotel triples target for the hospice

Staff at a Bellshill hotel have tripled their fundraising target to raise more than £60,000 for those with life-limiting illnesses.

The funds were raised at the Strictly St Andrew’s events, organised by the DoubleTree by Hilton Strathclyde, following six months of rehearsals by amateur contestants from Lanarkshire and a team of professional dancers.

The hotel hosted two events, a gala dinner and a lunch, where the six contestants performed live for the audience and judges in aid of St Andrew’s Hospice and to win the Glitter Ball Trophy.

The hotel provided everything from rehearsal space to hair and make-up and a silent auction – the first time it managed all aspects of the event planning for a charity as well as donating the proceedings.

The team had set an initial fundraising target of £20,000, however, both events proved even more successful, raising a total of £63,000

Sales manager Lyndsay Ferguson said: “The hotel is a big supporter of the St Andrew’s Hospice and all they do for the community here and beyond.

“Having looked after St Andrew’s Hospice as an account for several years, I’ve seen first-hand what they contribute to those who are struggling with end of life illnesses.

“I’m proud that following six months of planning and organising, we have hosted two incredible events that have not only raised a significant amount of funding for the charity, but also raised awareness of the positive impact they make to this community every day.

“The support from the community was fantastic, with our volunteers dedicating so much time and energy to the event. I’m already looking forward to planning next year’s event.”

Louise O’Donnell, deputy head of fundraising the hospice, added: “The dedication and commitment from the staff, the hotel and all of the dancers taking part has been nothing but sensational and we are so grateful that they have chosen St Andrew’s Hospice to benefit from all of the money raised at the event.

“We provide specialist palliative care for the people of Lanarkshire with life limiting illnesses and support to their families. Without the support of business like Doubletree by Hilton Strathclyde we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide the care and support that really makes a difference to the lives of our patients.”