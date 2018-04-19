Appraisal events will look at all the options

Two option appraisal events will take place on June 4 and 8 for NHS Lanarkshire to involve stakeholders in the next step of the multi-million-pound plan to either rebuild or refurbish University Hospital Monklands.

Plans to replace or refurbish the hospital were initially consulted on as part of Achieving Excellence – Lanarkshire’s healthcare strategy – last year.

The options are: do minimum; full refurbishment of current hospital; new-build on current site; or new-build on another site.

A second event will take place if the new-build on another site is a high-scoring option.

NHS Lanarkshire also intends to carry out further engagement to give members of the public the opportunity to have their say on the option appraisal process.

All of this information will be compiled in a report which will be considered by the board of NHS Lanarkshire later this year.

Colin Lauder, interim project director, said: “We are committed to carrying out an extremely robust and transparent option appraisal to help identify the highest scoring option.

“The option appraisal is part of a comprehensive process that will include scoring the options against a clear set of criteria.”