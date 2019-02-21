NHS Lanarkshire’s annual memorial service for those who have lost a baby through miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death will take place on Saturday, March 2.

The service – led by the spiritual care, midwifery and neonatal team – begins at 1pm in the Sanctuary (level one) at University Hospital Wishaw.

Elaine Hamilton, bereavement specialist midwife, said: “The memorial service offers a dedicated time of reflection during which babies lost through miscarriage, stillbirth and neonatal death are remembered. It also allows the opportunity for parents, families, friends and care providers to come together.

“Anyone affected by the loss of a baby, whether in recent times or years gone by, is welcome to attend.”

Continuing support is available from the miscarriage support group which meets every two months in the quiet room of the spiritual care department at University Hospital Wishaw, the next meeting being on April 1 from 7-9pm.

The Lanarkshire branch of SANDS, the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Support charity, meets on the second Monday of the month from 7.30-9.30pm in the Ronald Miller Education and Training Centre at the hospital. More details can be found at www.sands.org.uk/Lanarkshire

For more information call Elaine Hamilton on 01698 366653 or Vicky Grove on 01698 361100 extension 5732.