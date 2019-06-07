Gearing up for Viewpark Gala Day

Viewpark Gala Day takes place on Saturday, June 15, as the revived event celebrates its seventh year.

This year’s Royal Court is drawn from pupils at Tannochside Primary and is made up of gala queen Lily Campling, champion Kyle Hamilton, ladies in waiting Jasmine Rodgers and Nathasha Longmuir, flowergirl Kate McKinnon, and crownbearer Andrew Lynch.

The parade will leave Smurfit Kappa at 11am, making its way to the Galaday Park in time for the opening ceremony at 11.45pm when Queen Lily will be crowned by 2017 lady in waiting Holly Haddow.

A day of family fun will run from noon-4.30pm featuring a wide range of entertainment, music and activities.

Wristbands costing £10 will be on sale offering 20+ activities while there will be an ASN sensory area, petting zoo, stalls with homebaking and crafts, live music and dance stages, information and advice stalls, and community groups.

There is also the option to pay as you go with a large funfair outside the park which features a 100ft zip line, bungee, quad bikes, bubble football, skateboard rodeo, and small trampolines.

There is still time to enter the Victoria sponge, photography and miniature garden competitions.

For more information visit www.viewparkgaladay.org or www.facebook.com/pg/ViewparkGalaDay.