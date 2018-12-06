Work of Craigneuk project showcased at Scottish Parliament

A group from Wishawhill Wood Pump Track attended a reception at the Scottish Parliament to showcase projects chosen by the Central Scotland Green Network Trust.

The track saw the community-led regeneration an area of derelict land in Craigneuk. Since it has got up and running with the formation of a new social enterprise start-up has led to a reduction fire and police call-outs for this area.

It was chosen for the reception, organised by Airdrie and Shotts MSP Alex Neil, because young people were at the heart of the project and are actively using the track. It brought together a diverse range of community groups and public sector organisations working in partnership.

The Central Scotland Green Network Trust supported the project with resources and expertise, which became a great example of developing new and creative uses for vacant and derelict land.

Coaches Dan Scott and Fred Crowson from Social Track and administrator Susan Nicholson were joined by Jayme Leigh Halford from Berryhill Primary and Logan Kirk of Clyde Valley who set up a motivating display at the event.

Also in attendance to were Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan and Motherwell and Wishaw MSP Clare Adamson.

Councillor Magowan said: “I was proud to be there to support this very worthwhile endeavour which supports North Lanarkshire’s health, wellbeing and obesity agenda and is greatly widening the horizons and possibilities for the young people involved.”