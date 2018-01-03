Window ready to be a true feature again

Dalziel St Andrew’s Church awarded grant to help complete final phase of makeover project

The church is to receive £63,200 from The Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Environment Scotland, to assist with the £100,000 cost of replacing the feature window located over the Merry Street entrance.

The Grade “B” Listed building has been transformed internally in recent years with significant expenditure also incurred in ensuring that the external fabric is sound for years ahead. At the beginning of 2017 the congregation learned that the feature window had deteriorated to an extent that repair was no longer an option and replacement necessary.

The fine detail of the work involved in replacing the ornate stonework, plus the stained and leaded glass window will require expert skills from the successful contractor.

The Rev Derek Hughes said: “Replacing this window is the final phase of our ambitious Makeover Project – Forward for Jesus and will, when complete, give us confidence to go forward in our service to God for many years to come.

“We are again indebted to HLF/HES for their so helpful support without which it would be exceptionally difficult to address the costs of the work.”

Lucy Casot, head of HLF Scotland, added: ‘Scotland’s historic and diverse places of worship are so often at the heart of our communities.

“Replacement of the feature window project is an excellent example of how HLF can help conserve a much loved building so it can continue to serve its local community.”

Plans are now in hand with the conservation architectural practice, LBG Waterson of Bothwell, to prepare tenders for the work early in the New Year.

The aim is to start the replacement work in April/May when better weather will hopefully allow the church to continue in use while the contractor is on site.