Water supplies return to Bellshill

Water supplies have started to return to Bellshill and everywhere should be back to normal later today.

Scottish Water sent an engineer to investigate the problem after reports of low pressure or no water and it has now been fixed.

A spokesperson said: “Our engineer has fixed the problem affecting pressure to customers in Bellshill area and supplies should begin to restore within the next couple of hours.

“When supplies do restore you may find the water is slightly brown in colour, this is common after your supply is interrupted and can be cleared by running the cold kitchen tap at half pressure. This may take longer than anticipated depending on the strength in colour an your location within the water network.

“Thank you for your patience today.”