Was ferret abandoned in the midde of the road?

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a ferret was found in the middle of a road in Hareshaw on Saturday, July 21.

The charity was alerted after a member of public found a box, containing the ferret, on Wilsons Road.

Inspector Jack Marshall said: “Whilst we can’t rule out that this may have been accident, we’re extremely concerned that a member of public has abandoned a ferret in this way.

“He was found in a very distinctive brown transport box which we’re hoping someone will recognise.

“We’re urging anyone with information to contact us as we are keen to identify his owner and establish how he came to be there.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.