Stray dog found in Motherwell

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after a distressed dog was found in Motherwell.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted by a member of the public to the dog who was straying on November 8.

Lanarkshire inspector Jack Marshall said: “The dog is in a pretty poor state so we’re really hoping to find his owner.

“We don’t think he’s been straying too long, but he’s very distressed.”

“If anyone recognises this poor guy we’d urge them to contact us as we are keen to identify his owner.”

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA confidential helpline by calling 03000 999 999.