SSPCA alerted after cats are abandoned

The Scottish SPCA is appealing for information after two male cats were abandoned in cat baskets at Castlehill Cattery near Gowkthrapple.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was alerted after the cats were discovered outside the cattery yesterday (Thursday).

Scottish SPCA Inspector Gray said: “The cats were left in separate cat carriers with a note about each one along with a bag of food.

“The cats, named Marley and Meisha are now in safe hands, and being cared for by the team at our centre in Lanarkshire. They’ll stay in our care until we can find them a loving forever home.

“If anyone recognises Marley and Meisha we’d urge them to contact us as we are keen to identify the person responsible for abandoning them.”

Abandoning an animal is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can expect to be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

Anyone with information about Marley and Meisha is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.