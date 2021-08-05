Too much litter

The results will directly influence the proposed Litter Strategy 2022-27, as agreed by councillors earlier this year.

In short, the strategy wants to focus on a number of areas that cause most concern, and most affect quality of life in communities across South Lanarkshire.

Not only will it define the council’s future approach to addressing a range of litter concerns, it will also build on and adapt strategies already in place.

Over the past year, these have included targeted clean-ups of verges around rural roads, mapping of the litter bin infrastructure, and a new campaign urging users of our open spaces not to be an ‘eejit’ but to bin their litter or take it home.

Councillor John Anderson, Chair of the Community and Enterprise Resources committee, helped launch the recent litter campaign, and is committed to putting the issue firmly on the council’s agenda.

He said: “What I am most pleased about with this wide-ranging campaign proposal for the next five years is that it will involve each part of the council whether that’s to enforce, educate or inform.

“Not only that, but we commit to working across a range of sectors, and with partners such as Zero Waste Scotland, and Keep Scotland Beautiful, to make sure our efforts are as appropriate, targeted and successful as they can be.

“And, with this consultation process, we can also hear first-hand, what really matters to those who live here.

"I know what a scourge litter is, whether that’s dog-fouling on our streets, littering in our parks, roads and open spaces, or the illegal dumping and fly tipping of huge amounts of waste in our communities.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever to let us know what you think about our plans to tackle the issue.

"Tell us what matters most to you, where our priorities should be, and we will do our very best to put our focus where it will really make a difference.”

"I would urge everyone to take part in this scheme.”