Sheera looking for true love on Valentine’s Day

Staff at Dogs Trust Glasgow are hoping a sensitive canine soul will find love this Valentine’s Day.

Rottweiler Sheera recently came into the care of Dogs Trust after being found as a stray and although she may not look it, she is a very timid character who will do anything for human companionship.

Sheera is described by staff as a “wonderful dog” with tonnes of love to give; and they are hoping it won’t be long before she finds her special someone. Due to her shy nature in kennels, staff are worried potential new owners might not see how truly loving she is.

Sandra Lawton, Rehoming Centre manager at Dogs Trust Glasgow, said: “We have limited information about Sheera as she was found as a stray, however we do know that while in the care of local authorities, she had a canine friend who has since gone to another home.

“Since coming into our care, we haven’t been able to find her another suitable canine companion to go on walks with as of yet.

“We all adore Sheera as she is such a special girl and we love showring her with affection. However, we are concerned that she misses having a family to call her own.

“She’s a super dog with a fantastic personality; and if she doesn’t find a forever home soon, we will look for a temporary foster family for her.

“She is so affectionate and will stick by your side as much as she physically can. All of us at Dogs Trust Glasgow are hoping, this Valentine’s Day, somebody out there realises Sheera is their “pawfect” match!”

Sheera, aged six, is a gentle giant and loves human companionship; even believing herself to be a lap dog as she likes to get as close as possible.

Her ideal day would be spent by her favourite person’s side, exploring the great outdoors and having a sniff around; before snuggling for an afternoon snooze next to her favourite humans.

She loves delicious doggy treats and lots of cuddles.

Sheera needs a loving family home that will help build her confidence so she can show off her amazing personality.

She would like to meet potential new owners a few times in order to build up a relationship and would be looking for a quiet home, with no other pets; and due to her size, she would be best suited to a home with children over the age of 16.

Could you be the one for Sheera this Valentine’s Day?

If you’re interested in rehoming Sheera please get in touch with Dogs Trust Glasgow on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/our-centres/glasgow.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and cares for 15,000 dogs across its network of 20 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

Dogs Trust has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep. The charity also focuses its efforts on understanding dogs and sharing that knowledge with the wider public to prevent problem behaviours that can result in relinquishment or abandonment.