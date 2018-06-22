Roadside litter is real problem

Brighter Bothwell helped to raise awareness of the blight of roadside litter, taking part in a week of action on the issue.

Led by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful, the campaign urges everyone to take personal responsibility for their litter, encouraging them to “give your litter a lift, take it home”.

The week of action came as the amount of litter, flytipping and graffiti blighting communities reaches its worst level in a decade.

Recent monitoring by Keep Scotland Beautiful has revealed that over 82.8 per cent of Scotland’s main roads and iconic routes are affected by litter.

With investment from industry and working in partnership with Transport Scotland, Zero Waste Scotland, VisitScotland, road operating companies and local authorities, the campaign hopes to see road users reduce the amount of litter thrown from vehicles.

Marjory Robertson of Brighter Bothwell said: “We were proud to be working with Keep Scotland Beautiful and supporting the charity’s roadside anti-litter week of action.

“With the amount of rubbish and flytipping in Scotland at its worst level in a decade, and given that 50 tonnes of litter is collected from Scottish motorways every month, we must all take action to raise awareness of the scale of the problem.

“Our group’s motto is ‘let’s just do it!’, so we decided to go out and just clean up some of this litter. Please help us, and South Lanarkshire Council, by taking your litter home.”