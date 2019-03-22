Public meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour at Motherwell nature reserve

Two Motherwell councillors have organised a public meeting to discuss anti-social behaviour at Baron’s Haugh Nature Reserve which directly impacts local residents during the summer period.

Incidents of anti-social behaviour last summer included underage drinking, bottles being smashed, graffiti, loud noise and damage to the bird hides, prompting the installation of CCTV cameras at the nature reserve and neighbouring Dalzell Estate.

Called by Motherwell West councillor Meghan Gallacher and Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Nathan Wilson, the meeting will take place in Dalziel High at 7pm on Thursday.

Police Scotland confirmed its attendance and it is hoped the RSPB will be present to ensure all stakeholders can contribute to the discussion.

The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss a strategy to best address such issues over the coming months.

Councillor Gallacher said: “Following the first meeting with residents last year, Nathan and I felt it best to engage with the local community directly by organising a public meeting to address their concerns of anti-social behaviour.

“This is an issue that we are keen to address, and we are pleased that Police Scotland have confirmed their attendance.”

Councillor Wilson added: “Problems with anti-social behaviour and vandalism at Baron’s Haugh are a key concern for many people who live nearby the nature reserve.

“We hope as many local residents as possible are able to attend the public meeting.”