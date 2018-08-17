Park regeneration moves forward

Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor Agnes Magowan would like to thank members of the “RJ part” Group for supporting the regeneration of George Street Park.

They have cleared the path and are now painting the play equipment and the fence right round the park.

Councillor Magowan said: “It is very heartening that everyone is working with the community to make sure that this project comes to fruition.

“The Friends of George Street Park steering group are working very hard on making sure the community know about the regeneration of the park - a Facebook page has been set up, a survey monkey questionnaire is available for completion and all houses around the park have been visited to allow the people to voice their opinions.”

A public meeting takes place in Motherwell South Church on Monday at 7pm to allow to community to put their ideas forward.