Park and ride stuck in limbo

Works to create a park and ride facility at Shieldmuir station have been postponed despite confirmation late last year that construction would begin in the New Year.

The long-awaited scheme at Range Road had been given a January start date by developer Taylor Wimpey with the project expected to be complete by April.

After there was no sign of work on the vacant land beside Shieldmuir station as the month of January progressed, Councillor Nathan Wilson contacted both Taylor Wimpey and North Lanarkshire Council to find out why construction had not begun as planned and asked for information on a revised timetable.

Council officers informed the Motherwell South East and Ravenscraig councillor that the project had been delayed because of new procedures to planned projects put in place by Network Rail – the organisation which owns and manages the railway infrastructure.

Previous agreements with Network Rail are no longer considered valid and the organisation is treating the park and ride as a new project.

There have been a number of unsuccessful attempts at building a park and ride at Range Road over the previous 10 years.

Councillor Wilson said: “I am immensely frustrated there has been yet another delay to this project to constructing the park and ride at Shieldmuir station.

“It is my understanding that the park and ride is being held up by new procedures put in place by Network Rail for approving such projects.

“I have now written to Network Rail stressing the importance of a resolution.”

We contacted Network Rail for a comment but at the time of going to press, there had been no response to several requests made.