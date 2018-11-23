Official opening of Birkenshaw play park

A new £130,000 play area has been officially opened in Birkenshaw next to the Sports Barn.

The park is the culmination of three year’s work by the Birkenshaw Development Project (BDP) and it was devised in consultation with local residents, particularly the young people who will be using it.

BDP chairman Scott Hunter said: “On behalf of the committee we would like to go on record to thank the people of Birkenshaw who helped guide us on the requirements for the park, Aitkenhead Primary who have been brilliant support, our elected officials, North Lanarkshire Council Play Services, the CLAD Team and our funders who have been amazing partners in making this long held ambition become a reality.”

The centre piece is a bespoke climbing unit surrounded by a range of equipment including a wheelchair accessible roundabout, swings, trampoline and cable runway.

A separate fenced area allows the youngest children to play safely alongside everyone else.

The total budget for the development included a grant of £50,000 from WRENs FCC Scottish Action Fund and an allocation of £57,500 from Bellshill Local Area Partnership’s Local Development Programme.

Thorniewood councillor Bob Burrows: “This is a fantastic new facility for local youngsters to enjoy and is a direct result of North Lanarkshire Council working in partnership with the local community.

“I have been working with the Birkenshaw Development Project for three years now and it is great that something so positive has come out of this.

“The project is made up of local people giving their own time and effort into making the Park a better place for our community – well done to all of you.”

Sophie Cade, WREN’s grant manager, added: “We are delighted to support this development and pleased that our funding can provide such a fantastic play space for young people in Birkenshaw and across the wider community.”