Northlanders team offer warm welcome

Visitors to Strathclyde Park for the Glasgow 2018 European Championships are assured of a very warm welcome thanks to the team of ‘Northlanders’.

More than 70 local people have volunteered with North Lanarkshire Council to be friendly faces for the area, helping visitors with information about the sporting and family events taking place.

Strathclyde Park will host the rowing and triathlon competitions, as part of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships from August 2-5 and 9-12

Easily recognisable in their bright orange T-shirts, this is the third major sporting event that the Northlanders have volunteered for.

They will be on hand along the last mile from Motherwell railway station and in the park during each of the days of competition.

They have lots of information at their fingertips to signpost both visitors and members of the local community to all the facilities within the park, to travel information and local amenities.

Most importantly the Northlanders are enthusiastic ambassadors for North Lanarkshire and everything the area has to offer visitors.