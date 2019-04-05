North Lanarkshire Council considers ending use of ‘cancer causing’ weed killer

North Lanarkshire Council is to consider ending its use of weed killer which is alleged to cause cancer.

Environmental campaigners have been calling for an end to the use of glyphosate-based products.

Two American gardeners won millions of dollars in compensation after contracting cancer and manufacturer Monsanto is now facing thousands of lawsuits. The World Health Organisation has officially classed glyphosate as “probably carcogenic” to humans.

In August 2018 a council spokesman said there were no plans to cease using glyphosate, but that the authority would act in line with the latest guidance.

Cumbernauld East councillor Paddy Hogg tabled a motion at a meeting of the full council which requested the council recognised ‘the global health and environmental concerns regarding the use of weed killers containing glyphosates’ and asked for a report to the Environment and Transportation Committee outlining potential alternatives.”

Councillor Hogg said: “I was contacted by local resident and environmentalist Pauline Reed and asked to look into the use of this weed killer by the council.

“Pauline and several other activists pointed out this weed killer is sprayed on parks, walkways, near shrubs and areas where kids play and on weeds which are left to wither and die.

“I investigated the use of the weed killer in the UK and Europe and found some London boroughs now ban its use and many public organisations are phasing out their use of glyphosate. Some EU countries have banned it and many others are phasing it out.”

Stepps, Chryston and Muirhead councillor Lynne Anderson put forward an amendment to the original motion, which added a request that officers prepare an Environmental Impact Report on the current programme.

Councillor Hogg withdrew his motion is favour of the amendment which was then approved.