North Lanarkshire animal lover has a taste for the exotic

Some animal lovers have a taste for the exotic – but one North Lanarkshire resident has gone the extra mile by assembling a collection of dangerous reptiles.

Alligators, crocodiles, and snakes are all in the private ownership of one individual living in North Lanarkshire.

In response to a freedom of information request, North Lanarkshire Council disclosed it has issued a single valid Dangerous Animals licence to someone living locally.

Their menagerie includes two American alligators, a Nile crocodile, two dwarf caimans, two African dwarf crocodiles, a western diamondback rattlesnake and a Gaboon viper.

According to the Born Free Foundation, there are around 500 dangerous wild animals kept by private individuals in Scotland, and nearly 5000 across the UK.

The charity lobbied the UK Government for a review of the relevant laws, running a petition which got more than 10,000 signatures.

The official response stated: “A range of legislation relating to the welfare needs of wild animals kept by people (as well as public safety), and the licensing of sales and other activities has just been reviewed and tightened.”

Dr Chris Draper, of Born Free, said: “We are greatly concerned that the current legislation protects neither wild animals or people sufficiently.

“While the government has responded quickly to our petition, the matter cannot be easily dismissed and they have a duty to investigate further.

“For example, the list of species considered dangerous under the Act does not include large constrictor snakes which can pose threats to human life.”

A Dangerous Animals Licence costs £84 per year and must be obtained from local authorities.