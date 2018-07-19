New village play area that is fit for a king

Youngsters in Newarthill can now make use of a newly opened play area in Caledonia Drive.

The centrepiece of Newarthill Play Kingdom is is a magnificent net climber with tube slide surrounded by a range of equipment including a wheelchair roundabout, five-seat swing, a toddler unit, cradle seat swings, seesaw and springer.

Newarthill Community Council worked with Culture NL Play Services and North Lanarkshire Council in their bid to make a new play area a reality.

Motherwell Local Area Partnership allocated £100,000 from the Local Development Programme to develop this new facility.

Councillor Olivia Carson, convenor of the Local Area Partnership said: “This is a fantastic new facility for local youngsters to enjoy and is a direct result of Culture NL and the council working in partnership with the local community. The new play area is going to make a real difference to the children in the area.”

The winners of the Design a Sign for the Play Park competition were Chloe Rodger from Newarthill Primary and Jamie Maughan from Saint Teresa’s Primary.