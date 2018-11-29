New play park opens in Duchess of Hamilton Park

Motherwell West councillor Paul Kelly officially opened a new play area within the Duchess of Hamilton Park in Motherwell.

Pupils from Cathedral Primary and Glencairn Primary joined representatives of action group The Friends of Duchess of Hamilton Park, along with local councillors.

The Steel Town Play Park includes a climbing unit, wheelchair accessible roundabout, five way swings, a rope end swing and cable runway, plus there is a separate area for younger children.

Councillor Kelly said: “This facility is a great example of what we can achieve working in partnership with our communities to improve our local environment. It also demonstrates our continued investment to support and promote play for all children.

“A special mention should be made to the Friends of Duchess of Hamilton Park who have worked continuously over many years to bring the park to life for the enjoyment of all.”

Councillor Kelly presented competition winners Anna Queen of Cathedral and Connor Fleck with replicas of the new park signs they created.

The £130,000 budget included housing developer’s contributions, capital investment from North Lanarkshire Council’s Enterprise and Communities along with an allocation of £30,000 from Motherwell’s Local Area Partnership.

Both schools also received book vouchers from The Friends of Duchess of Hamilton Park to thank them for their involvement in the project.