New leaders visit to celebrate Salvation Army milestone

The new leaders of the Salvation Army in the UK and Ireland will be in Motherwell this weekend to celebrate 120 years of mission work in the town.

Commissioners Lyndon and Bronwyn Buckingham were installed as leaders at a ceremony in Nottingham last month and this will be their first official visit to Scotland.

Originally from New Zealand, the Commissioners were previously leaders of The Salvation Army in the Singapore, Malaysia and Myanmar Territory before their new appointment.

The Salvation Army has been working in Motherwell since 1898 and will celebrate the milestone with an evening get together on Saturday at 7.30pm, with music from Govan Salvation Army Band, and then a worship meeting on Sunday at 10.30am.

Major Raelton Gibbs, Divisional Commander for the west of Scotland, said: “It will be a privilege to have Commissioners Lyndon and Bronwyn with us for the anniversary celebrations in Motherwell.

“Their decision to visit is recognition of the vital work being carried out by our officers, volunteers and staff.”

Captains Cheryl and Tim Stone, who lead the Salvation Army in Motherwell, are excited by the celebration weekend.

Tim said: “This will be a wonderful opportunity for our church to thank God and the people of Motherwell for the last 120 years.

“While many things have changed since our early beginnings, the Salvation Army remains a key part of the community network to help people overcome the very same social problems that existed more than a century ago.”